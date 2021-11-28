Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater suffers leg injury in Week 12 vs. Chargers, questionable to return

Update: Bridgewater is officially questionable to return to the action on Sunday.

Injury update: QB Teddy Bridgewater (lower leg) is QUESTIONABLE to return. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 28, 2021

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has exited Sunday’s AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers with a leg injury. Backup Drew Lock is in the ballgame for Denver as the Broncos medical staff evaluates him on the sideline.

Bridgewater suffered the injury after getting crushed by Derwin James coming off the edge.

Derwin James blindsides Teddy Bridgewater pic.twitter.com/kidUWnhDmy — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 28, 2021

This is a tough blow for the Broncos, who absolutely need this win to keep pace in an extremely competitive AFC West divisional race. Bridgewater was handling the controls well in this one before the injury, completing six-of-10 passing attempts for 59 yards and scampering for an 11-yard touchdown run to put Denver on the board.

Fortunately for the Broncos, the running back combo of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams have carried the load and put another touchdown on the board to give them a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. We’ll see if the Denver starter is able to re-enter this contest.