Pat Freiermuth being evaluated for a concussion ahead of Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers were embarrassed by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, and there may be some injury to go with the insult. Pittsburgh TE Pat Freiermuth, who caught a touchdown pass late in the team’s 41-10 loss, is being evaluated for a concussion.

Pat Freiermuth is being evaluated for a concussion — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 28, 2021

Freiermuth has been one of the most productive rookies this season, putting up great numbers at the tight end position. With Eric Ebron heading to IR, Freiermuth has broken out as Ben Roethlisberger’s most reliable player over the last six weeks. The Steelers are still in the thick of the AFC playoff race and will need the big tight end down the stretch of the season.

Hopefully, Freiermuth will be able to clear concussion protocol for the team’s contest next week against the Baltimore Ravens. If he cannot go, Zach Gentry would be the next man up at the tight end spot in Pittsburgh. He could be worth a waiver wire look depending on Freiermuth’s progress.