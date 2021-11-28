Jets QB Zach Wilson appears to tweak knee in Week 12 vs. Texans, stays in game

The New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson appeared to suffer a knee injury in Week 12 against the Houston Texans. Wilson previously missed games with a MCL sprain and appeared to tweak his knee while taking a sack. Josh Johnson was warming up for the Jets but Wilson stayed in the game.

Zach Wilson getting checked out on the bench after appearing to tweak his right knee - the one with the sprained PCL. Might be time to just let Josh Johnson finish this out. #Jets — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) November 28, 2021

Wilson was 10-19 for 125 yards and an interception before briefly going to the sidelines. After being examined by trainers, he’s decided to return to the game. This is a risky proposition for the Jets, who aren’t playing for anything meaningful this season. The quarterback has already suffered a knee injury this year, and leaving him out there to take more hits after he appeared to tweak his knee is asking for disaster. Let’s hope nothing serious happens to Wilson as he returns to action.

The Jets lead the Texans 18-14 with both teams looking grab a win in Week 12.