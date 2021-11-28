James Robinson has workload reduced after fumble in Week 12 vs. Falcons

Update: Apparently Robinson isn’t in the clear just yet. He’s in and out of the lineup so far in the second half.

Jaguars go 3 and out.



James Robinson did not touch the field on that drive — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) November 28, 2021

Update: Robinson is back in for the second half.

James Robinson back in the game for the first time since his fumble — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 28, 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is currently in the dog house, getting benched following a fumble during the second quarter of Sunday’s Week 12 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

James Robinson is on the sideline, but wasn't used that drive following his fumble. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 28, 2021

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is sending a tough message to the second-year running back Robinson, who has been sure handed in both of his seasons with the the organization. Prior to today’s game, Robinson had fumbled just twice this season and put the ball on the ground just three times as a rookie one season ago. Prior to the fumble, Robinson got plenty of touches in Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons. He had nine carries for 40 rushing yards on the ground and caught one pass for eight yards.

The Jags are currently trailing the Falcons 14-3 at the half, so we’ll see if J-Rob can work his way out of the doghouse in the second half. If not, they’ll lean on Carlos Hyde to get the job done.