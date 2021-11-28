 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dan Arnold suffers knee injury, OUT in Week 12 vs. Falcons

Jaguars TE suffered a knee injury in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Nick Simon Updated
Dan Arnold #85 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on after being defeated by the San Francisco 49ers at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

UPDATE: Arnold has been downgraded to out for the rest of the game.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold has exited Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury. He suffered the injury while hauling in his lone reception of the afternoon in the first quarter and is questionable to return to the Week 12 matchup.

Losing Arnold for the afternoon would be a hefty blow for the Jaguars as they face another struggling team in the Falcons at home. Since being traded from Carolina earlier in the season, Arnold has become a consistent target for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He regularly acquires anywhere from five to eight targets a game for just around 60 or so receiving yards. He has yet to find the end zone this season, however, so we’ll see if that changes as they hit the home stretch of the season.

With his absence, the returning James O’Shaughnessy is in to take the reps at tight end. We shall see if Arnold can return to this one.

