Dan Arnold suffers knee injury, OUT in Week 12 vs. Falcons

UPDATE: Arnold has been downgraded to out for the rest of the game.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold has exited Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury. He suffered the injury while hauling in his lone reception of the afternoon in the first quarter and is questionable to return to the Week 12 matchup.

Jaguars TE Dan Arnold got hurt on that reception and he just threw his helmet to the ground on the sideline before going into the blue medical tent. They appeared to be looking at his right leg on the field. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) November 28, 2021

Losing Arnold for the afternoon would be a hefty blow for the Jaguars as they face another struggling team in the Falcons at home. Since being traded from Carolina earlier in the season, Arnold has become a consistent target for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He regularly acquires anywhere from five to eight targets a game for just around 60 or so receiving yards. He has yet to find the end zone this season, however, so we’ll see if that changes as they hit the home stretch of the season.

With his absence, the returning James O’Shaughnessy is in to take the reps at tight end. We shall see if Arnold can return to this one.