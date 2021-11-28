Deebo Samuel suffers groin injury in Week 12 vs. Vikings, announced as questionable to return

STATUS UPDATE: The 49ers have announced Samuel is questionable to return with a groin injury.

UPDATE: Samuel is out of the medical tent and remains on the sideline, per Cam Inman. The 49ers have not announced an injury status or what the concern is.

UPDATE: Samuel has since entered the team’s medical tent with a towel over his head. There are some concerns as Samuel has been emotional on the sideline since coming off the field, per Jennifer Chan.

The San Francisco 49ers are hoping they avoided a scare in Week 12. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel took a carry in the third quarter and after he was tackled, he was slow to get up. Samuel slid to the ground and was tackle, after which he took his helmet off and was bent over on his knees. The trainers took a look at him and he was able to walk off the field under his own power — albeit slowly and gingerly.