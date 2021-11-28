Matthew Stafford playing through elbow, back pain that isn’t ending anytime soon

The Los Angeles Rams return from their bye week to face the Green Bay Packers in a game with massive playoff implications. The Rams have gone all in with recent acquisitions, adding Odell Beckham Jr. to an offense that ranks second in overall efficiency. The passing game is fourth and the rushing game is ninth.

The Rams might look to lean on their ground game a bit more heading toward the playoffs. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with elbow pain and a chronic back issue, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. It’s something he deals with every day and it sounds like it won’t be going away anytime soon.

Stafford is currently the seventh-ranked fantasy quarterback. He is coming off his worst game of the year prior to the Rams bye, scoring less than ten points for the first time this season in an abysmal effort against the 49ers. It’s notable that his last two efforts — against the 49ers and Titans — are his worst of the year. Coming into Week 12, the 49ers rank 11th in defensive efficiency and the Titans rank 12th.

Stafford is still a solid start, but if he puts together another subpar performance against the Packers on Sunday, this becomes a little more worrisome.