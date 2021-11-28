 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL picks, Week 12: Predicting every game against the spread

The NFL is back for Week 12, which means it’s time for a pick of every game against the spread!

By David Fucillo
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers greets Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions after the Packers defeated the Detroit Lions 31-24 at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The NFL opened Week 12 with the Thanksgiving tripleheader and we saw one outright upset, one underdog cover but lose, and one easy favorite win. The Raiders went into Dallas and beat the Cowboys in overtime while the Lions gave the Bears everything they could handle before Chicago pulled out a last second win.

My mediocre trends are continuing. I went 2-3 with my best bets last week and 7-8 overall. This is just one of those seasons where it’s hard to make any headway.

With kickoff less than two hours away, it’s time for some quick picks. All odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Each week, I’ll also pull out my five best bets. These are based on Sunday morning lines, so they’re not necessarily best bets I grabbed earlier in the week before some of the current line movement.

Here are all my picks for Week 12.

Lions (+3) over Bears — WIN
Cowboys (-7.5) over Raiders — LOSS
Bills (-6.5) over Saints — WIN
Bucs (-3) over Colts
Texans (-3) over Jets
Giants (+4) over Eagles
Panthers (-1) over Dolphins
Patriots (-7.5) over Titans
Steelers (+3.5) over Bengals
Falcons (-1.5) over Jaguars
Broncos (+3) over Chargers
Packers (+2) over Rams
Ravens (-3) over Browns
Seahawks (-1) over Washington

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

