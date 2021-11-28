NFL picks, Week 12: Predicting every game against the spread

The NFL opened Week 12 with the Thanksgiving tripleheader and we saw one outright upset, one underdog cover but lose, and one easy favorite win. The Raiders went into Dallas and beat the Cowboys in overtime while the Lions gave the Bears everything they could handle before Chicago pulled out a last second win.

My mediocre trends are continuing. I went 2-3 with my best bets last week and 7-8 overall. This is just one of those seasons where it’s hard to make any headway.

With kickoff less than two hours away, it’s time for some quick picks. All odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Each week, I’ll also pull out my five best bets. These are based on Sunday morning lines, so they’re not necessarily best bets I grabbed earlier in the week before some of the current line movement.

Here are all my picks for Week 12.

Lions (+3) over Bears — WIN

Cowboys (-7.5) over Raiders — LOSS

Bills (-6.5) over Saints — WIN

Bucs (-3) over Colts

Texans (-3) over Jets

Giants (+4) over Eagles

Panthers (-1) over Dolphins

Patriots (-7.5) over Titans

Steelers (+3.5) over Bengals

Falcons (-1.5) over Jaguars

Broncos (+3) over Chargers

Packers (+2) over Rams

Ravens (-3) over Browns

Seahawks (-1) over Washington

