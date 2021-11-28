Michigan rises, Ohio State falls ahead in Week 14 AP Poll

We have made it through the final week of the regular season and the newest AP poll is here. We have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25 as we head into championship week.

Michigan took down Ohio State which caused the Wolverines to rise to No. 2 and the Buckeyes fell to No. 7. Ole Miss came away with an Egg Bowl win and is No. 8 this week. Cincinnati got the win they needed and are at No. 3. Iowa will play in the Big Ten Championship game after a win and are No. 115. Utah, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, and NC State and all won important conference matchups and are No. 14, No. 17, No. 19, and No. 21 respectively. Notre Dame is on the outside of the Top Four looking in as they got a win but still sit at No. 6. Baylor will be in the Big 12 title game after a win over Texas Tech and are ranked No. 9.

Minnesota knocked Wisconsin out of the Big Ten Championship Game which caused the Badgers to fall out of the poll. Texas A&M capped off the disappointing end to their season with a loss to LSU, falling to No. 24. UTSA is undefeated no more with a loss to North Texas and they fell out of the Top 25. Oklahoma got knocked out of the Big 12 Championship Game by Oklahoma State that caused the Sooners to fall to No. 13 while the Cowboys rose to No. 5.

Here is the complete AP Poll for Week 14 of 2021 College Football: