NFL playoff picture: What does 49ers-Vikings mean for NFC standings

The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings face off Sunday afternoon in a game that isn’t an elimination game, but both teams really need to have. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA and the game will air on FOX.

The 49ers have won two straight over the Rams and Jaguars coming into this game. San Francisco is 5-5 and sitting in third place in the NFC West. They are two games back of the Rams and 3.5 games back of the first-place Cardinals. They have moved into seventh place in the NFC playoff standings after the Saints lost on Thursday. The 49ers are tied with the sixth-place Vikings and both teams are a half game up on Philadelphia, Carolina, and New Orleans.

The Vikings have also won two straight, beating the Chargers and Packers in successive weeks. They are 5-5 and in second place in the NFC North, 2.5 games back of first-place Green Bay. They hold the conference win percentage tiebreaker over the 49ers, which is why they are in sixth place while the 49ers are in seventh place.

