NFL playoff picture: What does Browns-Ravens mean for AFC standings

The Browns face the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday night. We break down what the game means for the NFL playoff picture.

By David Fucillo
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens shakes hands with Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns after the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football in a game with massive AFC North implications. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium, and the game will air on NBC. The Ravens are a field goal favorite.

AFC North playoff picture

The Ravens are 7-3 and in first place in the division while the Browns are 6-5 and in fourth place in the division. Baltimore is coming off a 16-13 win over the Andy Dalton-led Bears in which the Ravens had to start Tyler Huntley in place of an ill Lamar Jackson. Meanwhile, the Browns are coming off their own ugly 13-10 win over the Lions in Week 11. The 6-4 Bengals and 5-4-1 Steelers sit between Baltimore and Cleveland in the division.

AFC standings

The Ravens are in second place in the conference while the Browns are in 11th place. Two games separate the Browns from the first place Titans, so there is a lot of room for movement. Baltimore is a half game up on Buffalo and Kansas City among division winners and a half game back of Tennessee. Cleveland is tied with Indianapolis and Las Vegas in ninth through eleventh place. The 6-4 Bengals and Chargers hold down the final two wild card spots. Suffice to say, the race is incredibly tight heading toward December.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Steelers (5-4-1) @ Bengals (6-4)
Buccaneers (7-3) @ Colts (6-5)
Titans (8-3) @ Patriots (7-4)
Chargers (6-4) @ Broncos (5-5)

