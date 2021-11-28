 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL playoff picture: What does Rams-Packers mean for NFC standings

The LA Rams face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. We break down what the game means for the NFL playoff picture.

By David Fucillo
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Justin Hollins (58) chases Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on January 16, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams in a potential playoff preview. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. The Rams are a two-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in a rematch of the Packers 32-18 win in last year’s divisional round playoff game.

Rams playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The Rams are 7-3 and in the midst of a two-game losing streak to the Titans and 49ers. They are in second place in the NFC West, a game and a half back of the Cardinals. LA holds the top wild card spot, sitting two games up on Minnesota and San Francisco.

Packers playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The Packers are 8-3 and have lost two of their last three games. They dropped single digit losses to Kansas City and Minnesota, sandwiching a 17-0 win over Seattle. Green Bay is in first place in the NFC North, 2.5 games up on the second-place Vikings. They are currently in second overall in the NFC, a game back of Arizona, a half game up on third-place Tampa Bay, and a game up on fourth-place Dallas.

Rest of the NFC playoff field

Bucs (7-3) @ Colts (6-5)
Vikings (5-5) @ 49ers (5-5)

More From DraftKings Nation