NFL playoff picture: What does Rams-Packers mean for NFC standings

The Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams in a potential playoff preview. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. The Rams are a two-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in a rematch of the Packers 32-18 win in last year’s divisional round playoff game.

Rams playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The Rams are 7-3 and in the midst of a two-game losing streak to the Titans and 49ers. They are in second place in the NFC West, a game and a half back of the Cardinals. LA holds the top wild card spot, sitting two games up on Minnesota and San Francisco.

Packers playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The Packers are 8-3 and have lost two of their last three games. They dropped single digit losses to Kansas City and Minnesota, sandwiching a 17-0 win over Seattle. Green Bay is in first place in the NFC North, 2.5 games up on the second-place Vikings. They are currently in second overall in the NFC, a game back of Arizona, a half game up on third-place Tampa Bay, and a game up on fourth-place Dallas.

Rest of the NFC playoff field

Bucs (7-3) @ Colts (6-5)

Vikings (5-5) @ 49ers (5-5)