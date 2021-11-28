NFL playoff picture: What does Chargers-Broncos mean for AFC standings

The AFC West is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL with all four teams within 1.5 games of each other. The Los Angeles Chargers will look to create a little more separation between themselves and the Denver Broncos, which cannot afford to fall much more in the divisional race. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado and can be seen on CBS. The Chargers are 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers playoff picture

Current AFC standing

The Chargers won two of their last three games and will enter Sunday’s NFL action with a 6-4 record, a half-game behind the 7-4 Kansas City Chiefs for the top spot in the AFC West. Los Angeles is in a tie with the Cincinnati Bengals for the sixth best record in the conference

Broncos playoff picture

Current AFC standing

The Broncos are coming off a bye week and went into the break with a 30-13 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in their last time out. Denver dropped to 5-5 this season, which is last place in the AFC West, but the Broncos could jump into a three-way tie for second place with a victory over the Chargers. Denver has the 12th best record in the AFC heading into Sunday’s NFL slate.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Steelers (5-4-1) vs. Bengals (6-4)

Buccaneers (7-3) vs. Colts (6-5)

Panthers (5-6) vs. Dolphins (4-7)

Titans (8-3) vs. Patriots (7-4)

Falcons (4-6) vs. Jaguars (2-8)

Jets (2-8) vs. Texans (2-8)

Browns (6-5) vs. Ravens (7-3)