NFL playoff picture: What does Titans-Patriots mean for AFC standings

The New England Patriots host the Tennessee Titans in a potential AFC playoff preview Week 12. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. The Patriots are a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans playoff picture

Current AFC standing

Tennessee is 8-3 and atop the AFC South and the entire conference. They’re coming off a stunner of a loss at home to the lowly Texans, losing 22-13 in a game Houston controlled much of the day. That snapped a six-game win streak. They have a two game lead on the Colts in the division and a half game lead on the second-place Ravens in the conference.

Patriots playoff picture

Current AFC standing

New England is 7-4 and tied for first with the Bills in the AFC East. Buffalo has the division record tiebreaker for the time-being, but New England would take a half game lead with a win in Week 12. The Patriots are currently in fifth place, holding the top wild card spot with a half game lead on Cincinnati and LA.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Steelers (5-4-1) @ Bengals (6-4)

Bucs (7-3) @ Colts (6-5)

Chargers (6-4) @ Broncos (5-5)

Browns (6-5) @ Ravens (7-3)