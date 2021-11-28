 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL playoff picture: What does Titans-Patriots mean for AFC standings

The Tennessee Titans face the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Sunday. We break down what the game means for the NFL playoff picture.

By David Fucillo
Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans looks to pass in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New England Patriots host the Tennessee Titans in a potential AFC playoff preview Week 12. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. The Patriots are a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans playoff picture

Current AFC standing

Tennessee is 8-3 and atop the AFC South and the entire conference. They’re coming off a stunner of a loss at home to the lowly Texans, losing 22-13 in a game Houston controlled much of the day. That snapped a six-game win streak. They have a two game lead on the Colts in the division and a half game lead on the second-place Ravens in the conference.

Patriots playoff picture

Current AFC standing

New England is 7-4 and tied for first with the Bills in the AFC East. Buffalo has the division record tiebreaker for the time-being, but New England would take a half game lead with a win in Week 12. The Patriots are currently in fifth place, holding the top wild card spot with a half game lead on Cincinnati and LA.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Steelers (5-4-1) @ Bengals (6-4)
Bucs (7-3) @ Colts (6-5)
Chargers (6-4) @ Broncos (5-5)
Browns (6-5) @ Ravens (7-3)

More From DraftKings Nation