NFL playoff picture: What does Steelers-Bengals mean for AFC standings

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a huge AFC North matchup in Week 12. The division is far from being decided, but Sunday’s game will give one of the two teams a little bit of breathing room for the moment in the wild card race. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. The Bengals are a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

AFC North standings

The Bengals are 6-4 in the division and a game back of the first place Ravens. The Steelers are 5-4-1 and a little over a game back. The Browns bring up the rear in the AFC North with a 6-5 record, so this race is plenty tight and all four teams are facing off this weekend.

AFC overall standings

The Bengals currently hold down the sixth playoff spot. They are tied with the Chargers and hold the tiebreaker based on win percentage in common games. Both teams are a half game back of the fifth-place Patriots The Steleers are just behind them in eighth place, and just ahead of the 6-5 Colts, Raiders, and Browns.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Bucs (7-3) @ Colts (6-5)

Titans (8-3) @ Patriots (7-4)

Chargers (6-4) @ Broncos (5-5)

Browns (6-5) @ Ravens (7-3)