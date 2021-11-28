NFL playoff picture: What does Bucs-Colts mean for AFC/NFC standings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts face off in Week 12 and DK Sportsbook has the Buccaneers as a -3 point favorite. Tampa Bay got back into the win column in Week 11 against the New York Giants after losing two straight and are 7-3. The Colts have won three straight games with their most recent being a dominant 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Bucs playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The Buccaneers got back into the win column in Week 11 after losing two straight and are 7-3. They still sit atop the NFC South with a two-game lead over the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints that both still have a bye week looming. If the playoffs started today before their Week 12 matchup, the Buccaneers would be the No. 3 seed in the NFC.

Rest of the NFC playoff field

Arizona Cardinals- BYE

Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Dallas Cowboys lost Thursday against Las Vegas Raiders

Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants

Colts playoff picture

Current AFC standing

The Colts have a 6-5 record and are second in the AFC South, two games behind the Tennessee Titans. If the playoffs were to end today before their Week 12 matchup, the Colts would be the No. 9 seed and on the outside looking in. They need a strong second half of the season to get in.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Buffalo Bills won Thursday night

Kansas City Chiefs- BYE

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos