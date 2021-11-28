 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL playoff picture: What does Bucs-Colts mean for AFC/NFC standings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Indianapolis Colts in Indy on Sunday. We break down what the game means for the NFL playoff picture.

By TeddyRicketson
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after running for a first down in the first quarter of the game against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on November 22, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts face off in Week 12 and DK Sportsbook has the Buccaneers as a -3 point favorite. Tampa Bay got back into the win column in Week 11 against the New York Giants after losing two straight and are 7-3. The Colts have won three straight games with their most recent being a dominant 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Bucs playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The Buccaneers got back into the win column in Week 11 after losing two straight and are 7-3. They still sit atop the NFC South with a two-game lead over the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints that both still have a bye week looming. If the playoffs started today before their Week 12 matchup, the Buccaneers would be the No. 3 seed in the NFC.

Rest of the NFC playoff field

Arizona Cardinals- BYE
Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Dallas Cowboys lost Thursday against Las Vegas Raiders
Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers
Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants

Colts playoff picture

Current AFC standing

The Colts have a 6-5 record and are second in the AFC South, two games behind the Tennessee Titans. If the playoffs were to end today before their Week 12 matchup, the Colts would be the No. 9 seed and on the outside looking in. They need a strong second half of the season to get in.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills won Thursday night
Kansas City Chiefs- BYE
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos

More From DraftKings Nation