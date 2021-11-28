 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft order: Who has the No. 1 pick, who has top ten pick after Week 12

The Lions keep on losing, meaning the draft order competition is for the rest of the top five.

By David Fucillo
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) reacts to losing the game on a Chicago field with one second remaining on the clock during a regular season Thanksgiving Day NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions on November 25, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL is into Week 12 and the NFL Draft board features one near certainty and then a whole lot of questions. The Lions remain winless after a last-second loss to the Bears on Thanksgiving. It’s been heartbreaker after heartbreaker for Detroit and they’re running out of winnable games on the schedule. They’ll be underdogs in each of their remaining six games and the most winnable are road games.

The teams immediately behind them are all in action on Sunday, so the top five will do some shuffling by the time this afternoon wraps. The Jets and Jaguars are underdogs this weekend, while the Texans closed as a favorite against the Dolphins. All three teams are tied at 2-8 with the Giants right behind them at 3-7 and hosting the Eagles. We’ll see plenty of movement in the top ten picks in Week 12.

Here’s the draft order for the top 18 teams, all of whom are currently not projected to make the playoffs. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. We’ll be updating this list throughout the day as results come in.

  1. Detroit Lions, 0-10-1, .545
  2. New York Jets, 2-8, .503
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-8, .511
  4. Houston Texans, 2-8, .517
  5. New York Giants, 3-7, .511
  6. Seattle Seahawks (to Jets), 3-7, .517
  7. Miami Dolphins (to Eagles), 4-7, .486
  8. Chicago Bears (to Giants), 4-7, .517
  9. Atlanta Falcons, 4-6, .447
  10. Washington Football Team, 4-6, .517
  11. Philadelphia Eagles, 5-6, .455
  12. Carolina Panthers, 5-6, .489
  13. New Orleans Saints, 5-6, .503
  14. Denver Broncos, 5-5, .483
  15. Indianapolis Colts (to Eagles), 6-5, .497
  16. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-5, .525
  17. Cleveland Browns, 6-5, .545
  18. Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-4-1, .545

