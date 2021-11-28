2022 NFL Draft order: Who has the No. 1 pick, who has top ten pick after Week 12

The NFL is into Week 12 and the NFL Draft board features one near certainty and then a whole lot of questions. The Lions remain winless after a last-second loss to the Bears on Thanksgiving. It’s been heartbreaker after heartbreaker for Detroit and they’re running out of winnable games on the schedule. They’ll be underdogs in each of their remaining six games and the most winnable are road games.

The teams immediately behind them are all in action on Sunday, so the top five will do some shuffling by the time this afternoon wraps. The Jets and Jaguars are underdogs this weekend, while the Texans closed as a favorite against the Dolphins. All three teams are tied at 2-8 with the Giants right behind them at 3-7 and hosting the Eagles. We’ll see plenty of movement in the top ten picks in Week 12.

Here’s the draft order for the top 18 teams, all of whom are currently not projected to make the playoffs. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. We’ll be updating this list throughout the day as results come in.