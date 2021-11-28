How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 12

The NFL is closing out November and the playoff picture is further tightening up. A handful of teams are further securing their position, but nobody will be clinching a playoff berth for at least a couple more weeks.

Week 12 opened on Thanksgiving with two of the three games featuring significant playoff implications. The Raiders stunned the Cowboys in Dallas with a 36-33 overtime win. Las Vegas improved to 6-5 while Dallas dropped to 7-4. Dallas remains in control of the NFC East while Las Vegas is a game back of the AFC West-leading Chiefs and just barely outside the AFC playoff picture. Buffalo followed with a 31-6 thumping of New Orleans at the Superdome and are in the process of going back-and-forth with New England in the AFC East.

The 1 p.m. results have seen some modest upsets and some big wins for contenders. The Patriots rolled the Titans 36-13 and the Bengals crushed the Steelers 41-10. The big upset of the morning saw the Giants beat the Eagles in the Meadowlands. Both teams are below .500 but hanging around the playoff race. The Bucs closed out the morning slate with a tough win over the Colts. Indianapolis led much of the first half and then Tampa Bay came back in the second half, closing with a Leonard Fournette touchdown run and holding off a big Colts kick return to secure the victory.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like Sunday afternoon with plenty of football remaining in Week 12.

AFC playoff picture

1. Baltimore Ravens, 7-3

2. New England Patriots, 8-4

3. Tennessee Titans, 8-4

4. Kansas City Chiefs, 7-4

5. Cincinnati Bengals, 7-4

6. Buffalo Bills, 7-4

7. Los Angeles Chargers, 6-4

Outside looking in: Las Vegas Raiders (6-5), Cleveland Browns (6-5), Indianapolis Colts (6-6), Denver Broncos (5-5), Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1), Miami Dolphins (5-7)

NFC playoff picture

1. Arizona Cardinals, 9-2

2. Green Bay Packers, 8-3

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8-3

4. Dallas Cowboys, 7-4

5. Los Angeles Rams, 7-3

6. Minnesota Vikings, 5-5

7. San Francisco 49ers, 5-5

Outside looking in: Atlanta Falcons (5-6), New Orleans Saints (5-6), Philadelphia Eagles (5-7), Carolina Panthers (5-7), Washington Football Team (4-6), Chicago Bears (4-7), New York Giants (4-7), Seattle Seahawks (3-7)