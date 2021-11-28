Odds to win the College Football Playoff ahead of Championship Weekend

The Michigan Wolverines big win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in The Game has rocketed them up the odds board to win the 2021 College Football Playoff Championship.

Sitting at +4000 last week, Block M is now just +850 to take home the title, trailing only Georgia and Alabama for the front runner position. Michigan is a 10.5-point favorite over Iowa on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game, and will certainly be in the CFP final four with a win there.

As the pretenders to the throne continue to fall away, Georgia keeps increasing its lead on the field. Sitting at -120 last week, a 45-0 blowout of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets saw them move to -220 to take home the trophy. That movement is likely more about Alabama’s unimpressive win in the Iron Bowl over Auburn, and Ohio State’s now being left out of the CFP tournament, but UGA might have the best defense in the history of college football. And that should translate to the rest of the season.

Cincinnati also seems to be finding a better path as well, as the Bearcats fall from +3500 to +1600 with their 35-13 win over ECU. They’ll need to get past Houston in the AAC Championship on Saturday, but from there a spot in the last four seems likely.

Here are the latest odds to win the College Football Playoff as of November 28th from DraftKings Sportsbook:

CFP Championship Odds 11/28 Team Odds Team Odds Georgia -220 Alabama +650 Michigan +850 Oklahoma State +1400 Cincinnati +1600 Notre Dame +2500 Ohio State +10000 Iowa +10000 Pittsburgh +15000 Baylor +20000 Ole Miss +20000 Wake Forest +20000 Oregon +20000 Oklahoma +30000 Utah +30000 BYU +50000 Michigan State +50000

