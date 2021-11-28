 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Odds to win the College Football Playoff ahead of Championship Weekend

Michigan makes the biggest move of the season as a potential national champion on the odds board.

By Collin Sherwin
Michigan fan Gerald Blanc celebrates the Wolverines’ 42-27 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Michigan Wolverines big win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in The Game has rocketed them up the odds board to win the 2021 College Football Playoff Championship.

Sitting at +4000 last week, Block M is now just +850 to take home the title, trailing only Georgia and Alabama for the front runner position. Michigan is a 10.5-point favorite over Iowa on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game, and will certainly be in the CFP final four with a win there.

As the pretenders to the throne continue to fall away, Georgia keeps increasing its lead on the field. Sitting at -120 last week, a 45-0 blowout of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets saw them move to -220 to take home the trophy. That movement is likely more about Alabama’s unimpressive win in the Iron Bowl over Auburn, and Ohio State’s now being left out of the CFP tournament, but UGA might have the best defense in the history of college football. And that should translate to the rest of the season.

Cincinnati also seems to be finding a better path as well, as the Bearcats fall from +3500 to +1600 with their 35-13 win over ECU. They’ll need to get past Houston in the AAC Championship on Saturday, but from there a spot in the last four seems likely.

Here are the latest odds to win the College Football Playoff as of November 28th from DraftKings Sportsbook:

CFP Championship Odds 11/28

Team Odds
Team Odds
Georgia -220
Alabama +650
Michigan +850
Oklahoma State +1400
Cincinnati +1600
Notre Dame +2500
Ohio State +10000
Iowa +10000
Pittsburgh +15000
Baylor +20000
Ole Miss +20000
Wake Forest +20000
Oregon +20000
Oklahoma +30000
Utah +30000
BYU +50000
Michigan State +50000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation