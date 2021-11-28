Cam Newton mercifully benched after awful day vs. Dolphins in Week 12

Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker goes into the game for Cam Newton in the fourth quarter. Newton is 5-of-21 for 92 yards, two interceptions and a 5.8 passer rating. Newton played well in his first start last week despite a loss, but there wasn’t much positive to take away.

Of course, Walker was quickly sacked and then threw an interception, so there isn’t much hope if they go away from Newton next week. The trouble in Carolina doesn’t stem only from the quarterback. There’s a good chance we’ll see Newton back next week.