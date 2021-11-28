 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cam Newton mercifully benched after awful day vs. Dolphins in Week 12

Panthers reeling in Week 12. P.J. Walker in for Cam Newton.

Updated
Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers on the field during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker goes into the game for Cam Newton in the fourth quarter. Newton is 5-of-21 for 92 yards, two interceptions and a 5.8 passer rating. Newton played well in his first start last week despite a loss, but there wasn’t much positive to take away.

Of course, Walker was quickly sacked and then threw an interception, so there isn’t much hope if they go away from Newton next week. The trouble in Carolina doesn’t stem only from the quarterback. There’s a good chance we’ll see Newton back next week.

