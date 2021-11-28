Report: Oklahoma targeting Kliff Kingsbury for head coaching opening

The Oklahoma Sooners are targeting Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury for their head coaching vacancy, according to Adam Schefter. Kingsbury has one year left on his contract with the Cardinals, who are 9-2 this season.

The reason the Sooners are in the market for a head coach is because Lincoln Riley is heading to USC. The Trojans have swung for the fences in this coaching cycle and appear to have come away with a top head coach for their program. Oklahoma is a desirable job because of its resources, recruiting prowess and eventual move to the SEC, so the Sooners are going to have no shortage of options once the dust settles.

Kingsbury was previously a head coach at Texas Tech, going 35-40 in six seasons with Red Raiders. He was famously known for coaching Patrick Mahomes and instilling a prolific offensive system at Texas Tech, which led to him getting a head coaching job in the NFL despite the poor record. Prior to that stint, Kingsbury was an offensive coordinator at Texas A&M and Houston, so he has some SEC experience.