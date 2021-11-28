Bob Stoops will serve as Oklahoma’s interim coach for team’s bowl game

The Oklahoma Sooners will turn to former head coach Bob Stoops to serve as the team’s interim head coach for its upcoming bowl game, according to The Athletic’s Jason Kersey. Stoops was the head coach at Oklahoma from 1999-2016, accumulating 190 wins and a national title during his time in Norman.

Oklahoma is naming Stoops as the interim coach due to Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC. The Sooners are now in the market for a new head coach and there’s already rumors of Kliff Kingsbury being a potential candidate. Oklahoma will not be playing in the Big 12 title game or College Football Playoff, so this is the Barry Alvarez special of naming a beloved former coach who has no desire in returning for a permanent position.

The Sooners miss out on their Big 12 and CFP chances after a 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State in the Bedlam game, and are now having to scramble for a new head coach. At least they’ll have a familiar face on the sidelines for the final game of the year.