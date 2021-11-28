Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin chooses violence, trolling at LSU rumors

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is reportedly a candidate to switch teams in the SEC West, and is considered someone that might be a good fit for the open LSU position.

But c’mon, we’re dealing with the Lane Train. He’s not going to miss an opportunity to troll following a 10-2 season, is he?

Nope.

Putting this out there, in the weird way the internet works, makes it seem like if Kiffin leaves Oxford it won’t be for Baton Rouge. There’s no need to twist the knife on the school that gave him a chance to get back in the SEC and fully rebuild his reputation as an offensive genius and ticket seller.

And with most of the better jobs than Mississippi now filled (Florida hires Billy Napier, his old employer USC grabbing Lincoln Riley), it seems we’ll get Year 3 of Kiffin with the Rebels.

But Miami is still lurking out there, and we know Lane still has his home in Boca Raton from his three years as head coach of the FAU Owls. Maybe Hotty Toddy fans would feel even better if a pic of a Dade County license plate was sent out shortly too.