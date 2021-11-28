Dalvin Cook carted to locker room, ruled OUT with shoulder injury in Week 12 vs. 49ers

UPDATE: Dalvin Cook has been ruled out of the game with a shoulder injury. Cook has had trouble with his shoulder in the past, as he’s had multiple shoulder dislocations.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered what appears to be a serious injury against the 49ers. He stayed down for a long time after taking a hard hit to the chest area, which caused a fumble. He finally was taken off the field in a cart to the locker room. Cook appeared to be emotional as he was carted off. We’ll update you on his injury as soon as we learn more.

Cook, as usual, was having a productive day, with 16 touches for 103 total yards