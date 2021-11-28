Who is Dalvin Cook’s backup for fantasy football

The Minnesota Vikings are likely going to be without running back Dalvin Cook for some time as the star got carted off the field in Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers. Cook has played through some injuries this season and has a history of injury problems, so this isn’t completely unexpected. The Vikings will have to lean on others to make up for Cook’s absence.

Alexander Mattison comes in as Cook’s backup, and he’s been productive for Minnesota in the starting role. The running back had massive outings in Weeks 3 and 5 with Cook out, while he struggled to do much against Cleveland’s defense in Week 4. Mattison is a good waiver wire pickup if he’s available, but there’s a good chance most Cook managers already have Mattison on the roster.

Behind Mattison, the Vikings have Kene Nwangwu. He’s currently a special teams star but could see touches out of the backfield. CJ Ham is also an option for change-of-pace carries.