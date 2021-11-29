Seahawks vs. Washington game picks, best bets for Week 12 Monday Night Football

The Washington Football Team hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football to close out Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN with both teams badly in need of a win to hang around the playoff race.

Seattle comes into the game with a 3-7 record, sitting in last place in the NFC West and second to last in the conference. Notably, they are only a game and a half back of the Vikings for the final wild card berth, but there are seven teams sitting between them. The return of Russell Wilson simply has not done enough given the many flaws on that roster.

Meanwhile, Washington is 4-6 and has quietly crept into the playoff race. They are in third place in the NFC East and 12th place overall in the conference. They trail the Eagles by one game and the Cowboys by 2.5 games in the division race, but have won two straight over Tampa and Carolina.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Seahawks-Washington in Week 12 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Washington Week 12 odds

Spread: Seahawks -1

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Seahawks -115, Washington -105

Our picks for Seahawks vs. Washington

Pick against the spread: Seahawks -1

Washington has two solid wins, but I’m still not quite sold on them. And losing Chase Young to injury does not bode well for the Washington defense. I live in the DC area (not a Football Team fan), so I suppose there might be some bias here in expecting the inevitable letdown, but it just feels like that spot.

Over/under: Under 47

Both teams are in the bottom third of the league in points scored. Seattle is currently fifth in points allowed while Washington is 20th. Washington’s two straight wins have come against middle of the road defenses in scoring, but strong in efficiency. I think see Seattle get some life against a Washington defense that ranks 31st in efficiency, but neither team puts up enough to get over 47.

Preferred player prop: Russell Wilson over 1.5 touchdowns

It’s been a struggle the past two weeks for Wilson throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns in his return from injury. But he’s facing a Washington defense that is giving up 2.4 touchdowns per game to opposing quarterbacks and ranks dead last in fantasy points allowed to the QB position. Add in Chase Young being out for the season, and this strikes me as an opportunity for Wilson and the Seahawks to get on track.

