Seahawks vs. Washington: Game time, what channel is it on for Week 12

The Seattle Seahawks have looked out of sorts despite Russell Wilson returning to action, and will attempt to get back into high gear on Monday Night Football when they take on the Washington Football Team. Washington is coming off an impressive win over the Panthers in Week 11 courtesy of Taylor Heinicke’s three-touchdown showing. The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Seattle’s offense has been completely grounded in the last two games but this is a great chance for Wilson and company to break out. Washington’s defense has been below expectations and doesn’t have the personnel to match up well with Seattle’s receivers. On the flip side, the Seahawks are getting better performances from their own defense. This could be the performance that sends Seattle on a winning run.

Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team TV Info

Game date: Monday, November 29th

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcast map

Washington is a 1-point favorite against the spread and -115 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Seattle is -105 on the moneyline and the total is set at 47.