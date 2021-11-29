 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel Seahawks vs. Washington Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

We go over how you can watch the primetime Monday Night Football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team on ESPN.

By DKNation Staff

Washington Football Team v Carolina Panthers
Antonio Gibson of the Washington Football Team carries the ball against the defense of the Carolina Panthers during the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football Team with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Both teams are trending in opposite directions heading into this game. Washington suddenly has some interest as the Cowboys are dropping games, meaning the NFC East division is starting to tighten. The Seahawks have been in a big funk offensively over the last two games but this is the matchup they can break out in.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

Seahawks vs. Washington

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Washington -115, Seahawks -105

