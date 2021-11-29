NFL weather forecast for Week 12 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Washington Football Team hosts the Seattle Seahawks at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Monday Night Football to close out Week 12. It’s a key contest for both teams as they are trying to hang around the playoff picture. Washington is 4-6 and a half game out of the final wild card berth while Seattle is 3-7 and a game and a half back. Neither is out of the playoff picture with a loss, but it would put them in a tough position heading into December.

But for most of us, Monday’s game brings a close to fantasy football and NFL betting in Week 12. There’s plenty to consider when making roster and betting decisions, and weather is one such factor. Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Seahawks vs. Washington on Week 12 MNF

Forecast

It’s going to be chilly in Landover at FedEx Field, but it shouldn’t be too bad. The temperature will be in the high 30s at kickoff and down in the mid 30s by the end of the game. Wind is estimated to be 6 mph and fairly calm. Gusts are expected during the day, but not in the evening.

Fantasy/betting implications

There really should be nothing to worry about. It will be cold, but there won’t be any inclement weather to impact fantasy football or sports betting.