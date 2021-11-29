Best DFS lineup strategy for Seahawks-Washington on Monday night

The Seattle Seahawks head to Greater Landover, Maryland to face the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football tonight. Both teams have losing records, but Washington has won their last two, while Seattle has lost their last two.

Injuries

Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, RBs, Seahawks

Both running backs are out, which pushes DeeJay Dallas into a prominent role behind starter Alex Collins.

Logan Thomas, Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Washington

Thomas is expected to be activated for this matchup. He’s been away six weeks, but Seals-Jones is doubtful, so he should at least have a part-time role with John Bates.

Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington

Samuel appears to be on track to play, but will be on a snap count and isn’t trustworthy as a fantasy play in his first game back from his core injury that he continues to re-aggravate.

Captain’s Chair

DK Metcalf, POS, Seahawks — $13,200

Washington has given up 16 touchdown receptions to wide receivers this season and rank 30th in DVOA against the pass. Of course, it is difficult to trust Seattle’s passing game even though they are stacked with studs. I’m leaning Metcalf here, as his upside is high and he’s cheaper than Tyler Lockett, but both are due in this strong matchup.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington — $15,900

McLaurin is inconsistent with Taylor Heinicke at the helm, but he is so, so good that he can have a blow up game at any time. And Seattle’s poor pass defense on the road, is a good matchup for one of those blow up games.

Value Plays

DeeJay Dallas, RB, Seahawks — $5,200

Dallas should be set to see an increase in work this week with Homer and Penny out and he’ll face a Washington defense that has given up a league high eight receiving touchdowns to running backs. Dallas should be used as a receiving back in this matchup and has a chance to add to that number.

Deandre Carter, WR, Washington — $5,600

Carter has caught a touchdown in three straight games, as he and Heinicke have gotten on the same page around the end zone of late. Curtis Samuel should be back this week, which could hurt Carter’s snaps, but Samuel will be on a snap count, while Carter has been playing too well to abandon.