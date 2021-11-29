Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 12 MNF matchup: Seahawks vs. Washington

To wrap up another wild week in the NFL, we have a primetime NFC matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football.

The Seahawks (3-7) have lost four out of their last five games, which includes a 10-point defeat last week to the Arizona Cardinals. Washington (4-6) is rolling right with a two-game winning streak and giving themselves a shot to be in the NFC Wild Card picture. The Football Team went on the road and defeated the Carolina Panthers 27-21 last week.

Below we will take a look at the odds and splits, which are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Washington, Week 12 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Seahawks are one-point favorites. 63% of the handle and 58% of bets are being placed on the Seahawks to cover.

Is the public right? It is hard to trust what Seahawks team you are going to get this season as they’ve been a bag of mixed results. Since Russell Wilson returned earlier this month, the Seahawks are 0-2 and only scoring 6.5 points per game. Overall, Seattle’s offense has been an issue this season as they are averaging 19.4 points per game.

The Seahawks are 2-3 against the spread when they are the favorite by oddsmakers. As for the Football Team, they have rallied to put together two solid wins over the Buccaneers and the Panthers. Washington is 1-4 against the spread in their last five home games this season and 2-5 ATS when listed as the underdog. That being said, the public is on the correct side with the Seahawks.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 47. 65% of the handle and 67% of bets are being placed on the under.

Is the public right? With the way, both offenses have played this season, it does not come as a surprise to see everybody going on the under. The total has gone under in seven out of the Seahawks’ last eight games, while the total has gone under in four out of Washington’s last six games. The under is best play here on Monday night with these middling offenses.

Betting the moneyline: The Seahawks are road favorites with moneyline odds at -115. Moneyline odds for Washington are at -105. 66% of the handle and 68% of bets are being placed on the Seahawks to win.

Is the public right? It is risky to bet on the Seahawks based on the way they’ve played in their last five games. The last time Seattle won on the road was on October 3 against the San Francisco 49ers. In his career, Wilson is 2-1 against the Football Team with both wins coming on the road. Washington has shown that they will not quit with Taylor Heinicke under the center, but I think the Seattle gets back into the win column with the weapons they have on offense.

