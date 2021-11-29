 clock menu more-arrow no yes

J.D. McKissic suffers possible neck/head injury in Week 12 vs. Seahawks

J.D. McKissic suffered an injury in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

&nbsp;J.D. McKissic #41 of the Washington Football Team reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at FedExField on November 29, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic suffered what appeared to be a head/neck injury after slamming his head into the thigh of a defender. After the collision, McKissic stayed down for a long time and the team finally called the cart out to get him. He was moving around on the cart and looked to be lucid, but there’s no doubt he is hurting.

