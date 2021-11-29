Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic suffered what appeared to be a head/neck injury after slamming his head into the thigh of a defender. After the collision, McKissic stayed down for a long time and the team finally called the cart out to get him. He was moving around on the cart and looked to be lucid, but there’s no doubt he is hurting.
J.D. McKissic suffers possible neck/head injury in Week 12 vs. Seahawks
