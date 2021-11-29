Antonio Gibson suffers leg injury in Week 12 vs. Seahawks, returns to game

Update: Gibson has returned to the game late in the first quarter.

Update: Gibson is running on the sideline. He looks like he could be okay to come back, but we’ll need to wait to see.

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson had his knee caught up under him on a first quarter tackle. He limped off to the sideline, but hasn’t gone to the medical tent. Washington kicked a field goal, so we’ll see if Gibson can return on their next possession.