 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Antonio Gibson suffers leg injury in Week 12 vs. Seahawks, returns to game

Antonio Gibson suffered a leg injury in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team hands the ball to Antonio Gibson #24 during the first half of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Update: Gibson has returned to the game late in the first quarter.

Update: Gibson is running on the sideline. He looks like he could be okay to come back, but we’ll need to wait to see.

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson had his knee caught up under him on a first quarter tackle. He limped off to the sideline, but hasn’t gone to the medical tent. Washington kicked a field goal, so we’ll see if Gibson can return on their next possession.

More From DraftKings Nation