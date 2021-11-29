How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on the November 29th episode

WWE Monday Night Raw remains in the New York City area with tonight’s episode coming live from UBS Arena in Long Island.

With Survivor Series in the rearview, we start winding down the year for the red brand and potentially begin to start setting things up for the Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day. As for tonight’s show, we have a few matches already announced on the docket and the return of a certain Rated R Superstar.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, November 29th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The highlight of the show will be the return of Edge, who was drafted to Monday Night Raw back in October. We last saw the WWE Hall of Famer in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel last month, where he conquered Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell. We’ll be sure to get an indication of the direction for the Rated R Superstar heading into the new year tonight.

Speaking of Rollins, well, he had an interesting week last Monday. Outside of the ring, he was now infamously attacked by a fan on the stage. Inside the ring, he delivered two stomps to Finn Balor before their scheduled matchup. The two are set to duke it out tonight in one-on-one action.

We know that WWE Champion Big E is set for a title match against Rollins sometime in the near future but tonight, he’ll go head-to-head with Kevin Owens. KO has been going at Big E for the last few weeks and with rumors of his contract expiring in December, this might be one of his last hurrah’s in the main event.

In the women’s division, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch continues to doubt and put down No. 1 contender Liv Morgan as they set up their future title match. Meanwhile, Carmella and Queen Zelina are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions as they got over Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. last Monday.