8 Texas vs. Sam Houston: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Texas Longhorns continues its romp through the early-portion of their non-conference schedule on Monday when welcoming Sam Houston State to Austin. UT will be playing this game in old Gregory Gym on campus, it’s first game in the facility since 1977. Only students will be in attendance for the game.

Texas (4-1) is back in action after getting a mini-break for Thanksgiving weekend. The team was last on the court last Wednesday when blasting Cal Baptist for a 68-44 victory. The Longhorns forced 23 turnovers and were led by Timmy Allen, who had 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Sam Houston (2-4) have dropped two straight and were last seen falling to SMU 75-66 last Wednesday. The Bearkats had a poor shooting night from the field and were buoyed by Savion Flagg, who had 21 points and six boards.

How to watch Texas vs. Sam Houston

When: Monday, November 29th, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gregory Gym, Austin, TX

TV: LHN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -22

Total: 129

The Pick

Under 129

Texas unders have been the trend in the first five games of the Chris Beard era. They’ve only given up more than 50 points once this season and in turn, have only gone above 80 points one. Stick with the under in this one.

