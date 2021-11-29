14 Illinois vs. Notre Dame: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Monday night college basketball slate will bring us a Midwest battle of two Top 40 teams in KenPom as the Illinois Fighting Illini are set to welcome the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to Champaign.

Illinois (4-2) responded to a two-game losing streak by picking up two straight wins last week, downing Kansas State in Kansas City last Tuesday before triumphing over UT Rio Grande Valley 94-85 on Friday. The Illini were able to pull away late in that track meet and were fueled by an inspired effort by Kofi Cockburn, who put up 38 points and nine rebounds. Slightly outdone was Alfonso Plummer, who had 30 points in the win.

Notre Dame (3-2) are back in action after going 1-2 at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas last week. The Irish came just short last Wednesday in a 73-67 loss to Texas A&M, a game where they blew a 10-point halftime lead. Dane Goodwin had 18 points and six rebounds.

How to watch Illinois vs. Notre Dame

When: Monday, November 29, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Illinois -6.5

Total: 142

The Pick

Notre Dame +6.5

Something has to give as both of these teams have only covered once all season long. The Irish have flaws but they’re playing teams hard, so it’d be wise to pick them to cover as a 6.5-point underdog and keep this one close.

