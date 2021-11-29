1 Gonzaga vs. Tarleton: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

After spending Thanksgiving week playing in Las Vegas, the Gonzaga Bulldogs return home on Monday for a showdown with the Tarleton State Texans.

Gonzaga (6-1) came out on the losing end of a Top 5 clash with Duke at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas on Friday, falling just short in an 84-81 setback. The 20,000+ fans got their money’s worth as the two powerhouses traded blows all throughout the contest. The Zags ended up losing the turnover battle, turning the ball over 17 times to the Blue Devils’ eight. Julian Strawther put up 20 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. Drew Timme had 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Tarleton State (1-5) will have a monumental task ahead on the road on Monday. The Texans were last in action in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, putting up an early fight against Michigan before eventually falling 65-54. Montre Gipson had 17 points and five rebounds.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Tarleton

When: Monday, November 29th, 10 p.m. ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

TV: Root Sports

Where to live stream online: WCC Sports

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -30

Total: 137.5

The Pick

Over 137.5

The reason the total is so low for a Zags game is Tarleton 353rd out of 358 teams in pace at 63.5 possessions per game. But when they played Kansas, they lost 88-62 for what would be an easy cover here. Gonzaga speeds up teams that don’t want to get sped up, and that should happen again tonight. Root for the points as it’s the most fun way to watch basketball, but in this case it’s the right wager too.

