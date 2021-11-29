10 Kentucky vs. Central Michigan: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Kentucky Wildcats are rolling right along through their early season non-conference schedule and will look to pick up another victory on Monday when welcoming the Central Michigan Chippewas down to Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (5-1) have rattled off five straight victories and got its latest one on Friday when bum rushing North Florida for an 86-52 victory. Five different Wildcat players scored in double digits including Sahvir Washington, who came away with a double-double of 12 points and 14 assists on the night. TyTy Washington and Dontaie Allen both had 14 points apiece.

Central Michigan (1-4) have had a rough go of things through the first three weeks of the regular season and were last bested by Bellarmine 76-69 in Las Vegas last Tuesday. They got a solid performance out of Harrison Henderson, who dropped 21 points in the loss.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Central Michigan

When: Monday, November 29th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -30

Total: 146

The Pick

Kentucky -30

Kentucky is 3-3 against the spread this season and basically picks and chooses when it wants to cover in the early stages of the season. However, the Chippewas have been dreadful and that’s reflected in their 315th ranking in KenPom and their 1-4 record ATS. Lay it with UK at home here.

