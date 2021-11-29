Notable absent players during Week 13 byes in 2021 NFL season

Week 13 will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but there will be plenty of big names out of lineups in Week 12. With the Panthers, Browns , Packer and Titans on a Week 13 bye, fantasy managers will have to do without some of their top-end studs.
All four of these teams are in the hunt for a playoff spot and a bye week will allow them to recharge their batteries as they gear up for the home stretch of the regular season. Fantasy managers will have to make do without two RB1 and the reigning MVP at quarterback. For battered and bruised teams like the Titans and Browns, a bye will give some some of their top offensive playmakers time to heal up just in time for the fantasy playoffs.
You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation throughout the week, as we’ll go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week. In the meantime, here is a list of notable players on the four teams that will be sidelined in Week 13.
Panthers
QB Cam Newton
RB Christian McCaffrey
WR DJ Moore
WR Robby Anderson
Browns
QB Baker Mayfield
RB Nick Chubb
RB Kareem Hunt
WR Jarvis Landry
WR Rashard Higgins
TE Austin Hooper
Packers
QB Aaron Rodgers
RB Aaron Jones
RB AJ Dillon
WR Davante Adams
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
WR Allen Lazard
TE Josiah Deguara
Titans
QB Ryan Tannehill
RB D’Onta Foreman
RB Dontrell Hilliard
WR AJ Brown (injured reserve)
WR Chester Rogers
WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
TE Anthony Firkser
TE Geoff Swaim