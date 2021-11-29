Notable absent players during Week 13 byes in 2021 NFL season

Week 13 will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but there will be plenty of big names out of lineups in Week 12. With the Panthers, Browns , Packer and Titans on a Week 13 bye, fantasy managers will have to do without some of their top-end studs.

All four of these teams are in the hunt for a playoff spot and a bye week will allow them to recharge their batteries as they gear up for the home stretch of the regular season. Fantasy managers will have to make do without two RB1 and the reigning MVP at quarterback. For battered and bruised teams like the Titans and Browns, a bye will give some some of their top offensive playmakers time to heal up just in time for the fantasy playoffs.

You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation throughout the week, as we’ll go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week. In the meantime, here is a list of notable players on the four teams that will be sidelined in Week 13.

Panthers

QB Cam Newton

RB Christian McCaffrey

WR DJ Moore

WR Robby Anderson

Browns

QB Baker Mayfield

RB Nick Chubb

RB Kareem Hunt

WR Jarvis Landry

WR Rashard Higgins

TE Austin Hooper

QB Aaron Rodgers

RB Aaron Jones

RB AJ Dillon

WR Davante Adams

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR Allen Lazard

TE Josiah Deguara

Titans

QB Ryan Tannehill

RB D’Onta Foreman

RB Dontrell Hilliard

WR AJ Brown (injured reserve)

WR Chester Rogers

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

TE Anthony Firkser

TE Geoff Swaim