Alexander Mattison, Matt Breida among best players to add in Week 13 waivers

The fantasy football regular season is coming into the home stretch, which means waiver wire decisions and outcomes become even more crucial. One or two weeks can swing playoff position in standard leagues, so managers have to be savvy about adding the right players off the waiver wire. Here are the best waiver wire adds for Week 13, along with their roster percentage in ESPN leagues.

Week 13 byes: Panthers, Browns, Packers, Titans

Alexander Mattison, Vikings RB (33.6 percent of ESPN leagues)

With Dalvin Cook getting carted off the field in Week 12, Mattison becomes the hottest waiver wire add across fantasy leagues. The running back has excelled in a starting role but takes a backseat to Cook when he is healthy. The Vikings are a run-first team even with their talented receivers, so count on Mattison to get tremendous volume if Cook is ruled out for the next few weeks.

Matt Breida, Bills RB (5.6 percent)

Buffalo’s backfield has been a disaster to figure out this season, and that means Breida could emerge as a valuable player down the stretch. The running back had nine carries with Zack Moss listed as a healthy scratch, and also caught two passes for 29 yards and a score. Game script wasn’t exactly in Breida’s favor, as he’s more of a receiving back. Expect him to see more snaps in Week 13 against the Patriots.

T.Y. Hilton, Colts WR (20.4 percent)

Hilton has had some injury issues this season leading to his low rostership percentage but the Colts receiver is starting to get back into the mix. Indianapolis’ fantasy star might be Jonathan Taylor but eventually, Carson Wentz is going to determine where this team ends up. Hilton finished Week 12 with four catches for 28 yards and a score. He should be prepped for more targets in Week 13 against the Texans.

Dontrell Hilliard and D’Onta Foreman, Titans RBs (23.9 percent, 40.2 percent)

Both Titans running backs are worth looking at on the waiver wire, although Foreman might be the more reliable one of the two. Hilliard’s fantasy output was largely inflated by one long touchdown run, while Foreman got 19 carries to Hilliard’s 12. Derrick Henry doesn’t seem close to coming back any time soon, so both players can be considered strong adds on the waiver wire.

Van Jefferson, Rams WR (42.3 percent)

Jefferson has emerged as LA’s No. 2 wide receiver despite the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. He’s a big-play threat, which was on display with a 79-yard touchdown catch against the Packers. Beckham Jr. might also be dealing with a nagging back issue, so Jefferson should continue to see work. Matthew Stafford’s inconsistencies are tough to ignore, but Jefferson is a strong play next week against the Jaguars.

Jack Doyle, Colts TE (1.0 percent)

This season started off very slowly for Doyle, who was taking a back seat to Mo Alie-Cox at one point. Over the last three weeks, the tight end has 17 targets after having 22 over the previous nine. He also has three touchdowns in the last five games. At a position of scarcity, Doyle is a good waiver wire pickup.

Tevin Coleman, Jets RB (23.8 percent)

Austin Walter might get some attention after scoring the touchdown but Coleman was the leader of this backfield by a significant margin. His 16 carries went for 67 yards and he was also involved in the receiving game with two catches. The Jets are not a great fantasy offense, but Coleman should get volume once again with Michael Carter sidelined.