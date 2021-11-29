Best bye week replacements for RBs Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones in Week 13

While bye weeks are needed for real-life NFL players for the break, your fantasy football lineup could be taking a huge hit from someone not playing. Add in that some fantasy football leagues have their playoff starting Week 15 and there is all of a sudden only two weeks remaining to make a playoff push. With the high quality of running backs that are off this week, here are two replacements you could try to pivot to help to improve your lineups.

Week 13 byes: Panthers, Browns, Packers, Titans

Alexander Mattison vs. Detroit Lions

Vikings starting running back Dalvin Cook appeared to dislocate his shoulder again during the team’s Week 12 game. The last time he did that in 2019, he missed two games. With that in mind, Mattison could be looking at the starting role if Cook misses time. Mattison has shown that he has the ability to perform well when filling in and has a great matchup against the Lions' run defense. In Week 12 before Cook even went down, Mattison found the endzone on a six-yard rush.

Myles Gaskin vs. New York Giants

Gaskin had teetered on fantasy relevance all season, but it looks like he may finally have decided to stay consistent with his fantasy performances. Gaskin now has at least 15.7 fantasy points in PPR scoring in three of his last five games. In Week 12 he ran the ball 16 times for 49 yards and two touchdowns. The Dolphins wasted little time involving new signee Phillip Lindsay in the offense, but it doesn’t seem like his usage should hinder Gaskin. Fire up Gaskin against a Giants team that ranks top-10 in fantasy points per game given up to opposing running backs.