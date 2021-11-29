Best bye week replacements for Aaron Rodgers, Cam Newton, Baker Mayfield, Ryan Tannehill in Week 13

With an additional game on the NFL schedule in 2021, there are some late bye weeks for a number of teams. This is usually a point of frustration for fantasy managers, especially those who are fighting for a playoff spot only to see a significant player hit the bye week. For the quarterback position, there are some notable names getting Week 13 off along with some trendy streaming options. Here are some quarterbacks managers can add off the waiver wire for Week 13 as a replacement option, along with their roster percentages in ESPN leagues.

Week 13 byes: Panthers, Browns, Packers, Titans

Carson Wentz (44.3 percent) vs. Texans

Wentz represents one of the top gettable options for Week 13. He’s going up against the Texans, who are a mess defensively. Houston will likely focus most of its attention on Jonathan Taylor, so Wentz should get plenty of opportunities in the play-action game. He’s likely to be available on the waiver wire in your league.

Derek Carr (61.2 percent) vs. Washington

The rostership percentage is high, but Carr would be the best quarterback streaming option for Week 13 if he’s available. He’s getting some additional rest and should get Darren Waller back as well against a defense which will be on a short week. Carr threw for 373 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving and he’s kept the Raiders in playoff contention. If he’s on waivers in your league, he’s worth adding as a bye week replacement.

Tua Tagovailoa (45.5 percent) vs. Giants

Tagovailoa has been somewhat inconsistent as a fantasy starter, but the Dolphins are 3-0 in the last three games with him taking over under center. Miami’s skill players are starting to get into a groove with Tagovailoa, who has thrown for three touchdowns in the last two weeks. The Giants did just pick off Jalen Hurts three times, so there is some risk with Tagovailoa in Week 13.

Mac Jones (20.0 percent) vs. Bills

This is a tough test for Jones, who has started to get more throwing opportunities as the season progresses. In the last three weeks, he’s thrown for six touchdowns and just one interception. The Bills have a great defense but they have had some lapses and are without Tre’Davious White for the rest of the season. In a game where Buffalo tries to slow down New England’s running backs, Jones could have a solid fantasy outing.