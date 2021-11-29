Best bye week replacements for Davante Adams, DJ Moore, Jarvis Landry in Week 13

BYEmageddon 2: Electric Boogaloo is upon us as the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans are all on bye this week. This is a pivotal matchup as many fantasy football playoffs start Week 15 which leaves only two weeks left to make your playoff push. With good matchups and competitive lineups more important now than ever before this season, here are two bye week replacements you can look into for Week 13.

Week 13 byes: Panthers, Browns, Packers, Titans

Hunter Renfrow vs. Washington Football Team

Renfrow has had at least seven receptions in four of his last five games. In Week 12, Renfrow caught eight of his nine targets for 134 yards. The Washington Football Team rank in the top 5 for most fantasy points given up per game to opposing wide receivers. The matchup favors Renfrow and he should be heavily involved in this game, especially if Darren Waller is still banged up from their Week 12 game.

Josh Reynolds vs. Minnesota Vikings

This is a much more bold prediction than the previous, but Josh Reynolds all of a sudden finds himself as the No. 1 wide receiver in this Lions offense. The Vikings defense is going to have to deal with running back D’Andre Swift and TJ Hockenson as their primary focus so Reynolds may be able to slide under the radar and have back-to-back productive games. In Week 12, he caught three of five targets for 70 yards and a touchdown.