James O'Shaughnessy worth pick up on Week 13 waiver wire after Dan Arnold suffers knee injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to trudge through another lost season, but have some hope with rookie QB Trevor Lawrence and first-year head coach Urban Meyer going forward. Unfortunately for the Jags, they saw tight end Dan Arnold go down with a knee injury.

Jaguars TE James O’Shaughnessy: Week 13 waiver wire

O’Shaughnessy doesn’t quite possess Arnold’s receiving chops but should see the majority of snaps at the position. Tight end is always a tough spot for fantasy managers, so O’Shaughnessy could be worth taking a look at for those who have been streaming the position. It’s hard to expect much in this Jacksonville offense when it comes to fantasy upside, but snap count is one of the big factors to consider when it comes to streaming tight ends. O’Shaughnessy seems in line to see that number go up, which makes him worth of a waiver wire pickup ahead of Week 13.