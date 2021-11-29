Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, November 29

The NBA ushers in a new week with nine games on the Monday night slate. With 18 teams in action, there’s plenty of player props on DraftKings Sportsbook that you can nail for tonight’s slate of games. Here’s a few to consider.

Damian Lillard under 3.5 3-pointers (-130)

Lillard has shot a high volume of threes as of late, draining 18 in the last five games for Portland. The Trail Blazers have a road date with the Jazz, who have one of the best perimeter defenses in the league. Utah is allowing an average of just 10.4 made threes a game, good for second-best in the NBA behind the Wizards. The Jazz should be able to keep Lillard in check from beyond the arc tonight.

Nikola Vucevic over 12.5 rebounds (+105)

Vucevic is averaging 11 rebounds for the Bulls this season and the center has a favorable matchup when hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. The Hornets are yielding a league-worst 48.8 rebounds per game with an average of 11.5 coming on the offensive glass. This is a prime chance for the former All-Star to put up big numbers in that category tonight.

Darius Garland over 6.5 assists (-125)

Garland has stepped up for the Cavs since Collin Sexton went down with a season-ending injury and has been a pretty good distributor. He has averaged eight assists a game over his last five outings and should be able to put up similar numbers tonight as Cleveland travels to Dallas.

