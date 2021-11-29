NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Monday, November 29

We have a nine-game slate in the NBA on Monday night, which features a quality matchup on NBA TV between the Denver Nuggets will play the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Pelicans, $4,800

Alexander-Walker has played well over the last four games for the Pelicans and could be a solid value play under $5K at either guard spot. NAW has scored at least 10 points on more in those contests and is averaging 24.5 fantasy points per game. The combo guard has also shot the ball well from behind the arc in his last four games (37.5%).

The 23-year-old Alexander-Walker will be going up against the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time this month. In their first meeting on Nov. 19, he had eight points, six rebounds, but scored 16 fantasy points.

Franz Wagner, Magic, $4,900

Wagner has quietly played well for the Orlando Magic in his rookie season. The 20-year-old forward is averaging 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He’s also shooting 42.5% from the field and 36.1% from behind the arc, which is not bad for a rookie. In his last three games, Wagner is averaging 30.2 fantasy points.

On the season, the former Michigan standout is averaging 24.6 fantasy points per game and has emerged as one of the scoring options for Orlando. The Magic will be going up against the Philadelphia 76ers, who are ranked 21st against SF/PFs (OPRK) this season.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Thunder, $4,200

For our last value play, we are going to go with another rookie forward in Oklahoma City’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. In his last seven games, the former Villanova big man is averaging 25.4 fantasy points per game. He’s also made six starts over that time and is almost putting up a double-double consisting of 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-9 Robinson-Earl will look to repeat his performance from a couple of weeks ago against the Houston Rockets tonight. In that game, he had eight points and nine rebounds for 26.8 fantasy points. The Rockets are ranked 30th against PF/Cs (OPRK) this season.