Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Nuggets on Monday

Denver Nuggets will look to snap their six-game losing streak Monday night when they head down to South Beach to play the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBATV.

This is the second time that these two teams are playing each other this season. In their first meeting in Denver, the Nuggets defeated the Heat 113-96. The Nuggets (9-10) have lost five straight games on the road. The Heat (13-7) are coming off a four-game road trip where they went 2-2. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Heat vs. Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -7.5

Denver will look to get All-Star center Nikola Jokic back in the starting lineup as he’s been out since Nov. 18 with a wrist injury. Without Jokic, the Nuggets have lost four straight by an average of 16.3 points per game. The Nuggets have struggled mightily on the road this year with a record 2-6 and 0-5 ATS in their last five road games.

The Heat have one of the better records at home in the NBA this season at 6-1. Miami has won three consecutive games at FTX Arena over the the New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, and the Utah Jazz. Coincidentally, the Heat are 6-1 ATS at home this season and 5-1 ATS when listed as the home favorite. However, Miami is 8-7 ATS when they are labeled as the favorite this season. If Jokic plays tonight, then I believe that the Nuggets can keep it close. But if he doesn’t play on Monday, then I like the Heat’s chance to cover this number, which is likely move by game time.

Over/Under: Over 207.5

In the first meeting earlier this month between the Nuggets and Heat, the point total was 209. The Heat have been profitable this season when it comes to the over with a record of 12-8. The Nuggets, however, are 8-11 this season when it comes to overs. I’m going to take the over for tonight’s game.

