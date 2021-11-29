Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Bulls on Monday

The Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls will meet up for the first time this season at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday night. The Hornets (13-9) saw their three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night as they lost to the Houston Rockets 146-143 in overtime. The Bulls (13-8) have lost three out of their last four games, which includes a three-point defeat to the Miami Heat. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Hornets vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -5.5

Charlotte has shown this season that its run towards the play-in tournament was not a fluke. The Hornets have won three out of their five last road games over the Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, and Memphis Grizzlies. Charlotte started off a four-game road trip with a three-point overtime loss to the Rockets over the weekend. The Hornets allowed the Rockets to shoot 53.7 percent from the field and 46.9 percent from three-point range. They can’t do this against the Bulls, who are much better offensively than the Rockets. Charlotte is 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games, but 3-6 ATS this season when they are the underdog.

The Bulls will be looking to rebound from three-point loss to the Heat. Chicago has now lost two straight at the United Center after winning three consecutive games earlier this month. The Bulls are 13-4 ATS in their last 17 games when they are the favorite and 4-3 ATS as the home favorite. It should be a high scoring game on Monday night, but ultimately the Bulls are the better defensive team and should get the cover.

Over/Under: Under 224

It should not come as a surprise to see a high total for tonight’s game as the Hornets are ranked third in pace this season. The Hornets are averaging 112 points per game on the road, but allowing teams to score 115 points per game. The Bulls are ranked 14th in pace, which is not too shabby. Chicago is 9-12 when it comes to the over, while Charlotte is 12-10 this season. If the Bulls can lockdown on defense and keep the Hornets’ offense in check, then the under should hit.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.