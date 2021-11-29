Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Mavericks on Monday

The Monday slate in the NBA will feature a matchup of two teams trying to get out of their respective funks as the Cleveland Cavaliers head down to Texas to meet the Dallas Mavericks.

Cleveland (10-10) was able to stop the bleeding and end a five-game losing streak by taking down the Magic in a 105-92 victory on Saturday. Darius Garland continued to step up in the absence of Collin Sexton, dropping 26 points and 11 assists in the win. Dallas (10-8) has dropped four its last five ballgames and were last seen falling 120-114 to the Wizards on Saturday. Luka Doncic racked up yet another double-double in the losing effort, putting up 33 points and 10 assists.

Dallas enters the game as a seven-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 209.5.

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cleveland +7

The Cavaliers are the second best team in the league in covering the spread at 13-5-2. They are in particular 6-2-1 against the spread as a road underdog, so team’s are going to get a good fight whenever Cleveland is in town.

The line has ticked up to seven and that’s a bit steep for a Mavericks team that has looked shaky as of late. Go with the Cavs here.

Over/Under: Over 209.5

These are two of the more under-friendly teams in the league but both have regularly been involved in games that have cleared 209 points as of late. With both having an equal amount of rest heading in, they should be able to tip the over with ease.

