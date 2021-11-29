Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz on Monday

The late shift on Monday’s NBA slate will bring us a Western Conference battle in Salt Lake City as the Utah Jazz play host to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland (10-10) is trying to end a two-game losing streak and have had the entire weekend to stew on a 118-103 loss to the Warriors on Friday. The Blazers actually outshot Steph Curry and the Dubs from downtown but only shot 41.9% from the field overall. Utah (13-7) had a busy Thanksgiving week where it split its four games over the holiday stretch. The Jazz were last seen dominating the Pelicans for a 127-105 win on Saturday, one where Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson all scored 20+ points.

Utah enters as a seven-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 223.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Portland +7

Portland is 8-12 against the spread this season but it should give Utah a fight on the road. This is the Jazz fifth game in eight days, so one would have to consider the fatigue factor of them capping off a gauntlet stretch. Take the Blazers to cover here.

Over/Under: Under 223

Furthering the point of the fatigue factor with the home team, this could be a lower scoring affair than both teams are used to. Lean with the under here as both offenses won’t be as in sync as they normally are.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.